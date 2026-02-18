Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stake Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

