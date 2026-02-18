Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Lauren Merendino Sells 5,814 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $67,442.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,821.20. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 1,478,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.26. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,592 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 656,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

