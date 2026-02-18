DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $121,313.50 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $121,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,975,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,308.50. This trade represents a 1.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,642 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $14,531.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 319 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 13,577 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,673.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 78 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 924 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.15 million. Research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DLH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DLH by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

