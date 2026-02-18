Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock traded up $27.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.92. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and margin outperformance — Wingstop reported $1.00 in adjusted EPS versus a ~$0.84 consensus and showed meaningful adjusted EBITDA and margin improvement, which reassured investors that profitability can offset near-term traffic weakness. PR Newswire: Wingstop Q4 results
  • Positive Sentiment: Unit growth + international expansion and constructive 2026 guide — Wingstop opened a record 493 net new restaurants in 2025, is expanding internationally and guided to continued unit growth and low-single-digit domestic comps, giving investors confidence in sales leverage over time. PR Newswire: Growth & guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend and has been buying back stock (meaningful reductions in share count), which supports per-share metrics and investor sentiment. MarketBeat: Wingstop dividend
  • Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow catalysts — Elevated short interest and pre-earnings positioning amplified the upside and likely caused short-covering and option-driven flows into the print. QuiverQuant: Traders position ahead of Q4
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction is mixed — some firms remain cautious (TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” with a $285 target), so further upside depends on upgrades or bullish revisions. The Fly: TD Cowen comment
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop — food-away-from-home inflation could help pricing/present tailwinds for restaurants overall, but macro sensitivity remains. MarketBeat: Food inflation / sector context
  • Negative Sentiment: Domestic same-store sales weakness — Wingstop reported a decline in domestic comps (a multi-quarter pressure and its first full-year same-store sales drop in ~22 years), a clear near-term headwind for revenue growth. Restaurant Business: Same-store sales drop
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates and balance-sheet/leverage considerations — total revenue narrowly missed consensus and the company remains levered with negative equity metrics, which are potential risks if traffic trends deteriorate. Yahoo Finance: Revenue miss & earnings coverage

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

