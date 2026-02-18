YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares $0.23 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2314 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 14,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $46.30.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
