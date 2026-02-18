YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares $0.23 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2314 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 14,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

