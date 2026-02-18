Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading 16.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 102,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 155,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
