Insider Selling: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Wednesday, January 14th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,952,628.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $2,114,985.00.

GitLab Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 3,779,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,406 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 867.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 251.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $81,379,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.