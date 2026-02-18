Mark Bamford Sells 19,808 Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Bamford sold 19,808 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $1,940,391.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,141.12. This represents a 71.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Textron stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 1,997,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 191.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

