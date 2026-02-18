Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 216,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 81,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a market cap of C$17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.