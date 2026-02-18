EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 and last traded at GBX 181, with a volume of 161687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of £44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest between $2 million and $30 million in small and medium enterprises.

