BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.97 and last traded at GBX 0.97, with a volume of 808592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

