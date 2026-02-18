Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,859,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,823 shares.The stock last traded at $37.8350 and had previously closed at $37.98.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

