American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.3560. 1,148,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,211,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

American Superconductor Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 576,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Superconductor by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 550,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 221.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after buying an additional 524,061 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 1,191.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 500,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 461,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

