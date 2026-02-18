Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.40 and last traded at GBX 160.20. Approximately 8,635,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 23,019,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pan African Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.70.

