Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 12,296,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,843. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,622,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 485,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,096,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

