E Robert Lupone Sells 28,056 Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,470.44. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.29. 1,997,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.57.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Textron by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.