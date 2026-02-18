Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 3045475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.84.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

In other news, insider Sarah Fromson purchased 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £5,036.64. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

