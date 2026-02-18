Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,172,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 368,611 shares.The stock last traded at $39.07 and had previously closed at $40.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air Liquide Trading Down 3.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Air Liquide by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Liquide by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Liquide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris?headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on?site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

