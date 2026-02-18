Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 34,900 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RIVN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,029,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian achieved its first full year of positive gross profit for 2025, helped by higher average selling prices and lower vehicle costs; the beat on Q4 revenue and EPS drove a strong market reaction. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Is Up 11.6% After First Full Year of Positive Gross Profit
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave 2026 vehicle delivery guidance (62k–67k) implying roughly 50%+ YoY growth at the midpoint; several bullish notes (including Seeking Alpha buy reiterations) frame this as a potential inflection driven by the R2 and higher-margin software/services. Rivian Q4: The Much-Awaited Inflection Is Finally Here
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price-target raises are supporting the bounce: Stifel raised its target to $20 (buy), and other firms (e.g., Deutsche Bank) have upgraded/raised targets, highlighting upside if R2 demand meets guidance. Analyst price-target moves (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are watching the R2 mass-market model and long-term delivery prospects (5x growth potential from 2027 in some analyses); this is a multi-year story contingent on execution. Rivian: Mass Market Model And 5x Delivery Growth Prospects From 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals and momentum improved after earnings (largest one-day gain since IPO noted), but price action has been volatile and depends on follow-through in R2 demand and deliveries. Rivian Posts Biggest Gain Since IPO After Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: D.A. Davidson downgraded Rivian to underperform with a $14 target, warning the company’s guidance relies on an unusually strong R2 debut; that downgrade is directly pressuring the stock. DA Davidson downgrades Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and liquidity risks remain: analysts flag sizable cash burn (~$2.5B in 2025) and a low net-cash position, meaning missed R2 targets would likely trigger sharper downside. Rivian Passes First Key Test
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes a tension: some analysts lift targets while others warn that R2 rollout risks could undercut the story—heightening short-term volatility. Stock Market Today, Feb. 17: Rivian Drops as Analysts Lift Price Targets but R2 Launch Risks Weigh
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,198,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
