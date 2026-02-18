Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 34,900 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,029,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,198,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

