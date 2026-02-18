Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough Sells 27,133 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 4th, Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,029,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,182,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

