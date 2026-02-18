Northeast Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,897 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 38.0% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 28.3% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.09. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $215.16 and a 1-year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

