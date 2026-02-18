WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.