iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

