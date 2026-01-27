Tandem Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3127 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

