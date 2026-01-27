Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $14.41 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,000. Synopsys accounts for about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $503.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.23 and a 200 day moving average of $503.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

