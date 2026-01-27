Subsquid Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Subsquid has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Subsquid has a market cap of $66.30 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Subsquid token can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Subsquid Profile

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,912,223 tokens. Subsquid’s official website is www.sqd.ai. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. Subsquid’s official message board is blog.sqd.dev.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 988,497,966.50077025 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.06919346 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $6,659,072.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

