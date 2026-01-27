Unibase Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.67 Million (UB)

Unibase (UB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Unibase has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Unibase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibase has a market cap of $87.67 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unibase

Unibase launched on September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Unibase is medium.com/@unibase. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai. The official website for Unibase is www.unibase.com.

Unibase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.03432211 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $13,220,452.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

