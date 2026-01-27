OKZOO One Day Trading Volume Hits $962.70 Thousand (AIOT)

OKZOO (AIOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One OKZOO token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKZOO has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $962.70 thousand worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKZOO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKZOO Profile

OKZOO’s launch date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. OKZOO’s official website is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

OKZOO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 253,249,999 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.07020342 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,031,844.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

