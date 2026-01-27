Useless Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.94 Million (USELESS)

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Useless Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Useless Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Useless Coin has a market cap of $62.94 million and $12.11 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Useless Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,337.62 or 0.99764497 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,887.23 or 0.99943664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Useless Coin Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,089,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official website is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,089,755.865925. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.06272203 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $11,380,749.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Useless Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Useless Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.