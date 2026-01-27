GTBTC (GTBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $264.47 Million

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One GTBTC token can now be purchased for $88,155.87 or 1.00249162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GTBTC has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GTBTC has a market cap of $264.47 million and approximately $217.36 thousand worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,337.62 or 0.99764497 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,887.23 or 0.99943664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GTBTC Profile

GTBTC’s genesis date was July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate. GTBTC’s official website is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt.

Buying and Selling GTBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 88,553.73489095 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $217,846.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GTBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GTBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GTBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

