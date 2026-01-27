Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 98,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 657.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 255,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 221,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on Exelon in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

