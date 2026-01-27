IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSE:ISO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$15.36, with a volume of 347851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
IsoEnergy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects profile includes Thorburn Lake, Radio, Geiger, and others. It primarily operates in Canada.
