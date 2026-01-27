Sonoma Allocations LLC Invests $2.46 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,474 shares of company stock valued at $298,482,982. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

