Sonoma Allocations LLC Invests $2.46 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expands demand visibility with a $2 billion investment in CoreWeave to accelerate >5 GW of AI data-center buildout through 2030 — this deepens NVDA’s infrastructure footprint and secures long-term chassis demand for GPUs. Nvidia invests $2 billion in CoreWeave, expands partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Supply-chain relief: reports that Samsung will begin HBM4 production next month to supply NVIDIA ease memory constraints that have capped GPU throughput and pricing power. Improved HBM supply reduces a key bottleneck for next?gen AI systems. Samsung to start production of HBM4 chips next month for Nvidia supply
- Positive Sentiment: Product/technology leadership: NVIDIA released three open?source AI weather models, reinforcing its software and model ecosystem that drives GPU demand and developer mindshare. Nvidia unveils AI models for faster, cheaper weather forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Pelosi portfolio activity shows a nuanced stance: public filings indicate rotation and use of long?dated options to retain tech exposure — interpreted as a structural, leveraged bullish stance on AI names (NVDA mentioned in the filing analysis). Pelosi’s Bullish 2026 Buy List: AI, Power & Dividends
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Microsoft unveiled the Maia 200 accelerator and new software targeting inference efficiency — a direct attempt to reduce hyperscaler dependence on third?party GPUs and attack NVIDIA’s software moat for certain workloads. That raises execution risk around some GPU demand segments. Microsoft rolls out next generation of its AI chips
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an NVIDIA EVP disclosed a large sale (~$36M), which can amplify short?term selling pressure and investor wariness around timing of stock?based compensation events. Insider Selling: NVIDIA EVP Sells $36,008,000
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/earnings cadence: traders are risk?off ahead of a packed week of big?tech earnings and the Fed decision — that broader caution is flattening momentum in high?beta names like NVDA despite strong fundamentals. Nvidia stock is down in the red
NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,474 shares of company stock valued at $298,482,982. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.