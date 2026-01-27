Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,366 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,863.47. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 88,053 shares of company stock worth $34,718,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $420.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $429.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

