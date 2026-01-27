Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.80 and last traded at $230.48, with a volume of 127427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 563.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

