iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 12322015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

