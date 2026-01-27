UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,894,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,731,000 after buying an additional 161,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,192,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,433,000 after acquiring an additional 360,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $219.74 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 1,700 shares worth $369,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.