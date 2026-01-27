Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 131497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.