Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 18358473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,869,000 after buying an additional 3,364,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,128,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.