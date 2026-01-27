Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UNCY FY2030 Earnings

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,789,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 652,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

