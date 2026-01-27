What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AMLX FY2030 Earnings?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8%

AMLX stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,625.44. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Firestone bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,595. This represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.