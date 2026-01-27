Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,339 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,690,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,365.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $28,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,541,400.17. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 306,605 shares of company stock worth $29,546,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Stories

