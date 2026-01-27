What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for TSE:KEI FY2025 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

KEI opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.68. The firm has a market cap of C$193.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.16 million during the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

