Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,868,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 98,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE KFY opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $729.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.