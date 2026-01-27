Strs Ohio Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,466,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 60.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 411,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 11.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,633,000 after buying an additional 213,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,391,000 after acquiring an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,387 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $222,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,351.04. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 1.35. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

