Strs Ohio Buys 9,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 847.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $473.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.98. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 536,864 shares of company stock worth $255,191,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

