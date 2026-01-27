Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.58 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 457215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of C$168.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

