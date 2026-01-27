Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,050.00 and last traded at $4,919.46, with a volume of 22520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,876.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,495.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,882.55. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.
Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.
In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.
