Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,050.00 and last traded at $4,919.46, with a volume of 22520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,876.67.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,495.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,882.55. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at $372,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 47.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 94.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

