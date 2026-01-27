WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 114177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 229,008 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 121,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual index measurement date.

