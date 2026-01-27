Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 29630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. The business had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,584,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 231,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 228,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

